LatoxLato’s metaphysical wallpapers for Inkiostro Bianco.

The design studio of Francesco Breganze de Capnist and Virginia Valentini collaborates for the first time with the Italian brand specializing in artistic decorative wallcoverings. The architect duo creates a series of evocative wallpapers for the Flow line of Inkiostro Bianco.

LatoxLato makes its debut in wallpaper design by collaborating for the first time with Inkiostro Bianco, an Italian brand specializing in decorative coverings that bridge art, architecture, and design. The result is a series of evocative metaphysical wallpapers. Urban visions that envelop spaces in a rarefied, dreamlike, and yet dynamic dimension.

Urban visions blending architecture and dreams.

It’s an original interpretation and contribution to Inkiostro Bianco’s Flow line, characterized by fluidity, the rhythm of shapes and colors, to break boundaries and rigidity that often compress us in today’s life. “We are thrilled about this collaboration with a company like Inkiostro Bianco, an authentic laboratory of ideas that has given us full confidence and great creative freedom. It is as if we have been able to paint our vision on a blank canvas. On whatever scale we work, from the building to the furniture complement and now the wallpaper, we love to combine the architectural sign with a metaphysical atmosphere,” tell Virginia Valentini and Francesco Breganze de Capnist, founders of LatoxLato.

Archscape and Metropolis wallpapers

The common thread running through the four designs created by the studio within the Flow line is the reflection on the relationship between interior and exterior in architecture.The graphics of Archscape and Metropolis evoke the city from the perspective of those who prefer to admire it from a distance, within the comfort of their own home. Volumes, stairs, windows, lights, and shadows projected onto the walls of buildings. A hectic yet almost mystical and dreamy metropolis.

Instead, Bossage and Coffer Mania invite closer inspection. It is like strolling through urban streets and, drawn to the light emanating from a room, fantasizing about the environment and the people who inhabit it, allowing the imagination to wander in an intangible and floating dimension.

Bossage and Coffer Mania wallpapers

As with every LatoxLato project, the research on color is essential, with colors designed for for cross-use of the wallpapers in both domestic and contract spaces. Refined cool and warm tones create chiaroscuro effects. Each design is available in various color variants, making it easy to fit into any type of environment and harmonize with different interior styles.

“LatoxLato’s contribution to the Flow line is very interesting due to the originality of the designs and the striking effect of the urban and metaphysical-inspired graphics. In our work, we always aim to evoke emotions. Flow was created to provide backgrounds that allow each individual to express their own way of being, and the collaboration with LatoxLato has enriched the line with exciting and sophisticated beauty,” concludes Lorenzo Bragato, Commercial Director and co-owner of Inkiostro Bianco.

