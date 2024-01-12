Lumere – Light at your fingertips

Made in Italy, handcraft, design, and experimentation; these key points marked the beginning of Lumere, a new Lighting company, born from the passion and deep background of Ferdinando Ingenito.

SAY. DARE. LIGHT UP. Lumere in a nutshell

SAY – Rooting up a passion

A life full of thrills and emotions. These are Ferdinando Ingenito’s origins, who began in Florence as a school teacher and then quickly became an export manager for lighting companies. For 45 years he has followed his passion for lighting projects.This love led him to found his first company MITO in 1980, when, as a talent scout, Ferdinando Ingenito selected young architects and designers who would later become real talents from the likes of Ferruccio Laviani such, Gordon Guillaumier, Vera Fraboni, Massimo Iosa Ghini, Terry Pecora, Enzo Berti. Many years later, after a period spent in the USA, Ferdinando Ingenito established a new lighting company, FILED, whose name recalls the new era of LED. As the final destination of his long journey, in 2023 he begins a new adventure by creating LUMERE, alongside his son Luca.

LUMERE is a new design brand with products entirely Made in Italy. Its mission is to combine modern fashion style with everyday life, finding solutions for private and contract projects, with a special focus on rechargeable lamps, expanding the traditional range to a wider one with many outdoor lamps that also come in large sizes.

Elica by Daniele Della Porta

DARE – Facing new adventures

A day-dreamer’s nature, combined with a strong attachment to his home country, make Ferdinando Ingenito a successful businessman. This has allowed him to forge trusted partnerships with a wide network of “zero kilometer” artisans, each of whom specializes in in the production of special parts to be assembled to the main body totally produced by LUMERE in his factory at Nocera Inferiore (Salerno). Extraordinary master craftsmen, men of few words and big accuracy, whose manual labor was essential for LUMERE first lamp collection, achieved under the artistic direction of architect Daniele Della Porta.

Libera by Angelo Ferrucci and Scacco Matto by Francesco Cappuccio

The selected designers, Della Porta himself, Francesco Cappuccio, Angelo Ferrucci, Francesco Giannattasio and Luca Ingenito, expressed their own artistic language and vision, creating a rechargeable portable table lamp. This collection features many different items for indoor use, each with a different style and materials: Daniele Della Porta, as creative director, continues to work closely with new designers, supported by LUMERE, to develop new innovative models and strengthen the brand identity, paying attention to all the production stages and the communication campaign.

LIGHT UP – Free to choose

Every model of LUMERE’s first collection is cordless, thought to be used all around your home.

S’Enza by Luca Ingenito and Grace by Francesco Giannattasio

Different projects, different materials: turned wood, metal, glass or natural stone: each one expresses a perfect balance between the design and the manufacturing. The assembly work is realized in the LUMERE main factory, where the technological concept is deeply analyzed and produced. The strength of every project carried out by Ferdinando Ingenito is his deep knowledge of the engineering applied to lighting fixtures.

Ferdinando Ingenito, joined by his son Luca and Daniele Della Porta, is planning a new collection of rechargeable lamps, focusing, this time, on larger outdoor models. A new brand has begun its long journey, but it is only in its first steps.

Photos credit Gaetano Del Mauro

