Delightfull X Karim Rashid: Kasual Collection

BALANCE IN THE AGE OF CASUAL

Karim Rashid is an icon in the world of design, known for his futuristic and revolutionary vision, he is one of the most awarded designers of his generation.

Based in New York, this legend has created a unique collection for Essential Home and DelightFULL, based on the needs of our everyday lives. Our daily lives are constantly changing, which has led us into this new era, the era of casualism. In the seamless connectivity of our digital age, there is a blurring of all social and human behaviors, creating this new age of casualism that we live in.

“Casualism is the future. Home is now work, sanctuary, school, art gallery, restaurant, movie theater.”

Karim Rashid

With the Kasual collection, Karim creates a perfect balance of comfort, simplicity, stunning beauty, and form. At this age, the Kasual collection fits like a glove, regardless of the setting.

KASUAL COLLECTION

Kasual collection is the best of both worlds: casual and luxurious, all wrapped up into a selection of incredibly designed furniture and lighting pieces that will bring timeless and precious value to any project.

Sculptured in meticulous fashion with incredible attention to detail and an exuberant design, Karim brings Kasual to life with emotion, creating home furnishings that are functional but still stunning. Creativity is a strong suit in this collection, enticing the eye with new possibilities and forms. Soft and elegant, each piece is designed with a human and sensual feeling, bringing contemporary and mid-century together in a revolutionary way.

“I would refer to the Kasual collection as casual luxury with fabrics and details that are rich, yet with a minimal simple softness and ease where new comforts prevail. Our home furnishings must take on greater importance to support our life with comfort, ergonomics, and contemporary inspiration!”

Karim Rashid

KAPSULE SUSPENSION LAMP

Kapsule is so sculptural, yet so functional at the same time. It is these kinds of emotional objects that become timeless and precious.

This large suspension lamp boasts a futuristic and feminine vibe, making it the right choice for any luxurious interior design project. The brass strips are shaped and assembled by hand by some of the most skilled artisans. Achieving a magazine-worthy yet livable ambiance is all about casting the right light. A true example of high-quality craftsmanship, this modern suspension lamp will definitely elevate your home décor or hospitality design project.

“Luxury a way of enriching one’s life, of increasing experiences through beautiful things, through things that we love, to edit our choices and have a richer life.”

Karim Rashid

KATIA FAMILY

KATIA TABLE LAMP

This mushroom-style table lamp will always rank highly as a top choice for modern lighting. It boasts a stunning brass shade with a dazzling lighting effect that will emphasize volumes and shapes, creating contrast and depth. A mushroom-style table lamp doesn’t take up much room. This decorative accent provides a very specific solution for spaces where we need extra light, but don’t want to hardwire a sconce or pendant lamp.

As an ideal choice for your home office, mushroom lamps also make a more charming alternative to utilitarian desk lamps. The modern, mid-century modern and contemporary mushroom-style lamps we can’t help but covet.

KATIA PENDANT LAMP

Glass is my favorite material because it has endless opportunities for creativity and achievement of new forms. The Katia lighting collection is like a constellation of infinite possibilities, whether it is singular or clustered in the living room, dining room or bedroom.

This mushroom-style pendant lamp has a brass curved shade and a cylindrical body, evoking an upscale 70s feel. A pendant lamp that was first made available in 2021, however it could easily be mistaken for a vintage find from a European flea market. This mid-century modern lamp is more oblong than another mushroom-style lamp, due to its unique silhouette we likely won’t come across often.

KROWN FAMILY

KROWN SUSPENSION

With sculptural shapes and extremely balanced design, this modern round suspension lamp gets even more beautiful when you see the light being casted through its shades.

These elements have a unique curved shape and are handmade in brass and frosted glass, creating a unique lighting effect. The round suspension lamp has a unique appeal that won’t go unnoticed.

“These are designs that are timeless. My inspiration for the Kasual collections was to create designs for our environments that are exciting, and seductive, as colorful, and flexible, and personalizable.”

Karim Rashid



KROWN CHANDELIER

The Krown light is a reaction to the chandelier form. It is about sensualizing the glass-removing, the antiquated facets and stereotypes from the history of lighting, still retaining its beauty. It has a geometric design of combined sculptural shades and its structure is handmade in brass and frosted glass.

This chandelier shines even when it is switched off, but it gets more beautiful when you see the light being cast through the shades. The curved lighting design will show that it’s no secret the right fixture can change a room immediately. Feel the true statement of luxury with this modern ceiling lamp.

DISKO TABLE LAMP

Disko is so evocative and rapturous piece that defies gravity by creating an equilibrium of floating elements, providing impact and personality to any space.

This unique rainbow-style lamp will burst your heart with joy and hope. Marquee lamps are the epitome of a vintage industrial style look and every bar has them, every fun spot has them. Now, your design project is about to have it too! An eye-catching touch to a big, bold, and bright marquee lamp. A unique way of bringing a colorful and cheerful glimpse to any space. It has a large anti-reflective acrylic panel to protect the neon light and it is the right fixture for a fun hotel lobby!

“(…) in certain objects I am using straight pure geometry but it is married with the organic. Digital Tools inspire me to make forms as sensual, as human, as evocative, as sculptural as possible but through new shapes that were historically impossible to make.”

Karim Rashid





Photos courtesy ©DelightFULL

by