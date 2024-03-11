Apio Studio signs a new retail project in Bucharest.

Il Passo Boutique.

Il Passo is a major brand in Romania with over 20 years of experience in the retail field and more than 13 stores operating nationwide.

The new Il Passo store is the Romanian top retailer’s latest opening.

The aesthetics aligns with the store’s new identity and business approach. The store, which is located in Bucharest’s most famous fashion shopping center is by far the brand’s most luxurious retail space to date.

The calm, serene earthy tones of the walls, along with the natural color of the limestone flooring set the general mood of the store. Raw, unfilled travertine columns cut through the space like knives, giving a sense of verticality to the overall composition. Whereas the silver travertine blocks give a sense of weight and groundedness. V-shaped mirrors strategically placed contribute to an enhanced perception of space, adding a playful component to the overall composition.

Colorful and vibrant fabrics have been used for the seating area as a way to distort the singular chromatic palette, becoming design objects that are attractive to customers. The touch of bronze gives one more pulse of elegance, together with the sleek marble shelves that complete the whole image.



The new Il Passo boutique carries the brand’s full range of shoes, accessories and bags.

Location Baneasa Shopping City, Bucharest

Area 150 sqm

Design Apio Studio



by