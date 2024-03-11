Back To Homepage
Apio Studio signs a new retail project in Bucharest

Apio Studio signs a new retail project in Bucharest

📅11 Marzo 2024, 15:29
TESTO ITALIANO

Il Passo Boutique.

Il Passo Boutique

Il Passo is a major brand in Romania with over 20 years of experience in the retail field and more than 13 stores operating nationwide.

The new Il Passo store is the Romanian top retailer’s latest opening.

The aesthetics aligns with the store’s new identity and business approach. The store, which is located in Bucharest’s most famous fashion shopping center is by far the brand’s most luxurious retail space to date.

progetto boutique Il Passo Bucarest
come progettare una boutique di calzature

The calm, serene earthy tones of the walls, along with the natural color of the limestone flooring set the general mood of the store. Raw, unfilled travertine columns cut through the space like knives, giving a sense of verticality to the overall composition. Whereas the silver travertine blocks give a sense of weight and groundedness. V-shaped mirrors strategically placed contribute to an enhanced perception of space, adding a playful component to the overall composition.

Colorful and vibrant fabrics have been used for the seating area as a way to distort the singular chromatic palette, becoming design objects that are attractive to customers. The touch of bronze gives one more pulse of elegance, together with the sleek marble shelves that complete the whole image.

The new Il Passo boutique carries the brand’s full range of shoes, accessories and bags.

Apio Studio signs a new retail project in Bucharest.

Location Baneasa Shopping City, Bucharest
Area 150 sqm
Design Apio Studio

by AN shopfitting magazine no.178 ©

Related posts:

  1. Maison Valentino flagship store at 654 Madison Avenue in New York
  2. Nichetto Studio designs the Barovier&Toso boutique in Venice
  3. Primo Atelier designed Profumo Boutique in Naples
  4. Lindex’s Launch in the UK with a New Store Concept by Checkland Kindleysides
  5. Kokaistudio signs the interior design of Assemble by Réel in Shanghai.
Share this article:
Assigned tags:
AN shopfitting magazineretail design

Related Articles