Interior Design – Qu Yuan Plus Restaurant, Yangzhou, China

“The world of solitude is like this: slow pace, firm essence, clear spirit, spacious demeanor, broad embrace, offering a bowl of wisdom spring to the soul.”

– Sixteen Perspectives on Southern School Painting

Yangzhou, renowned for its ancient prosperity and enduring gentleness, is eloquently portrayed in the Song Poetry “Slow Life in Yangzhou”. Yangzhou people have always embraced a leisurely life amidst the bustling world around them. Remaining true to itself, Yangzhou allows those who understand to appreciate its essence, distinguishing it as Yangzhou, independent and unique in its own right.

Nurturing gardens with gardens, occasional strolls lead to amusement

This essence also exists in its garden views, as exemplified by the Slender West Lake, which integrates stones, forests, towers, bridges, solitude, dreams, quietness, and grace. With gardens within gardens and scenes unfolding within scenes, it creates a realm where “Both banks are adorned with flowers and willows, closely following the water, while towers and terraces line the path all the way to the mountains.”

Life’s leisurely joys always transition from the profound to the subtle: In the depths, clarity abounds; at the surface, a sense of elusive ease.

On the banks of the Slender West Lake, amidst the array of grand estates, “Qu Yuan” stands out as a unique gem. Here, you’ll witness the lush greenery of spring, the vibrant growth of summer, the crisp clarity of fall, and the serene beauty of winter. Each step unveils a new pavilion, allowing you to experience the splendor of all four seasons. Emperor Qianlong of the Qing Dynasty visited Jiangnan six times, with four visits to this very spot. His poetic musings, “Occasionally stepping into it becomes interesting,” inspired the name “Qu Yuan” (where “Qu” translates to “Fun” or “Interesting”, and “Yuan” means “Garden” in Chinese).

The Energetic Renewal of Qu Yuan

With the changing times, Qu Yuan has witnessed fluctuations. Today, it encapsulates a glimpse of urban life, where people gather to enjoy morning tea, listen to Yangzhou Pinghua (a local folk art performed in the Yangzhou dialect), and stroll through bustling markets. Time has become the seasoning of our daily lives, slowly refining the delicate flavors of Chinese culture.

Light and Shadow Dance: Indoor Garden Exploration

In addition to the classic Qu Yuan Tea House, the garden has embraced new vitality. Led by the pioneering figure of contemporary Huai Yang cuisine, Chen Wanqing, “Qu Yuan Plus” quietly emerges. The landscape, rooted in the tradition of classical Chinese gardens, harmonizes with the sleek and elegant modern architecture. As time passes, it is poised to evolve into a symbol of youthful lifestyle in the city of Yangzhou.

Tranquility Embraces Dynamic Movements, Emptiness Holds Myriad Realms.

Designer Liu Daohua has infused the charm of garden strolls into the interior design, allowing visitors to evoke the pleasure of leisurely exploring mountain forests and serene solitude. The classical oriental essence seamlessly merges indoors and outdoors, where the exterior exudes vitality and lushness, while the interior emanates tranquility. Through intangible elements, a tangible habitat for the soul is delineated.

Location: Yangzhou, China

Area: 2382 sqm

Design Firm: LDH DESIGN

Photo credit: Wang Ting

