BLADES BARBIER Quebec City, Canada.

Blades barber is a new barbershop concept developed by the Jimenez family and designed by PARKA.



Already owner of several well-known hair salons in Quebec, the Jimenez wished to offer services adapted to their male clientele in an environment allowing, at the same time, the rediscovery of old school ways of grooming for men and being in sync with new trends. .



The concept of mixing old-school and new-school is translated by the experience offered. The authentic chairs and traditional barber pole are enhanced by a rich, unique and modern setting. The music, ipads, big screen, coffee zone and relaxing area all contribute to offer much more than a simple shave.

Client Pablo & Rafael Jimenez – Coifferie Internationale / Colorsha

Architects PARKA – Architecture & Design

Location Quebec City, Canada

Area 75 sqm

Photos courtesy Jessy Bernier



PARKA Architecture & Design

Founded in 2013 by two Quebec-based architects, PARKA is an architecture and design practice combining its savoir-faire and aesthetic sensitivity with a collaborative approach. Exchanging ideas and cooperation being key elements for the practice, PARKA rightly values the human dimension of each project; making the client’s needs and aspirations the starting point of the whole design process.

PARKA is interested in designing well-considered spaces and sustainable architecture; optimizing the users’ experience while minimizing the negative effects on the environment. The diversity, complexity and seamless execution of the projects carried out by PARKA illustrate their knowledge of the market and their ability to conceive well-adapted projects, according the context.

PARKA builds on its multidisciplinary team of qualified and dynamics architects and technicians, always on the lookout for innovation and new solutions, because highly motivated by creativity, in all its forms. PARKA makes the most of each project’s creative potential, whether it is architecture, signing, brand or industrial design.

by AN shopfitting magazine no.138