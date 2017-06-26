Meregalli Merlo Architects designed the Tailor’s store in Athen.

The intervention consists of the renovation of a historic store in the center of Athens.



The two-levels space, spreads onto 150 sqm, and had some structural problems: the lower floor, in fact, is placed below the road level, with small windows. The top floor, although provided with some windows, did not allow satisfactory product visibility.

The project has completely redesigned the street view of the shop: the first floor windows have been expanded down to the slab and designed, together with the ground floor ones, as large vertical cuts, thus enhancing the shop’s size and enabling the display of full-size mannequins.



The sales area has been rationalized through a complete redesign of the furniture and of the internal finishes. The double height space has been enhanced placing a tall iron structure that accompanies the visitor’s path upstairs and allows to focus on some specific products. Each sales area is served by a large table for folding activity; it serves both as stock container and display for small accessories, and it combines with lower display platforms.

The materials selection aims to create a stylish environment that helps to enhance the space value as much as possible, in spite of the limited heights: the ceilings were treated with a satin black paint, the walls with a concrete-effect plaster, while the floor was covered with a stonework recalling, with its geometric motifs, the Hellenic origin of the brand.



A palette of rich and refined materials has been chosen for the furniture: satin brass for the display structures, glossy lacquer for the counters, extra-clear glass for the shelves. Some circular lamps complete the image of the store, giving some vivacity to the rigorous geometric lines of the furniture.

Andrea Meregalli and Maddalena Merlo have been working for over ten years in selected, high profile initiatives, connected with the fashion world in Italy and abroad. They take full care of the project, from the initial concept to the final completion. The accuracy of each realization is assured by a long-standing co-operation with selected and experienced italian craftsmen. Customers include primary italian fashion brands like Lardini, Asapstore, Incotex, Slowear, Luca Roda, next to prestigious institutions such as Politecnico di Milano and Lombardy Region.

by AN shopfitting magazine no.139 ©