Milan Window Display in the World.

📅19 giugno 2017, 12:45

At Palazzo Reale the 2nd Edition  by Window Dressers & European Visuals.

On Sunday May 21st , with the sponsorship of the City of Milan, was held the second Edition of the event, organized by Window Dressers & European Visuals Association presided by  Mr.Giuseppe Marco Pasquarella.
Exchange of views for all the operators of the sector  focused on sharing their professional experiences.
On this edition, the partners ABC MANNEQUINS and RANDSTAD exhibited their products and works.
After the greetings of Mrs.Vice-President Cavallaro, follow the speech of the President Mr.Giuseppe Marco Pasquarella, who thanked the attendees, illustrated the work of the Association and introduced the intervention of Dr. Andrea Marziani, Work Officer for Milan.

AWARDED SCHOOLS

Expovetrine School di Marco Catalani – Roma
Studio comunicazione visiva di Flavio Baido – Pordenone
Doriano Missora Team School – Milano
Visual Academy di Roberto Comeri e Laura Mosca – Torino
PGM Studio vetrinistica ed Eventi – Petacciato – (Campobasso)

AWARDED COMPANIES

Intersystem Group Roma
ABC Mannequins

For the 2016 Christmas Shopwindows Competition and other equipments were awarded 16 works, one of which located in Greece. The Moschino brand awards the International Shopwindow prize.

This year, the student Alice Furioso of IED in Turin, won the price for Valued Student for the project on visual merchandising, consigned by Dr. Marcello Mossesso and Dr. Andrea Marziani.

ELECTION OF 5 NEW MASTERS

Salvatore Afflitto, Angelo Curci, Claudio Barni, Willi Ghia, Massimo Pitucci

For the categories CELEBS, FASHION, PRESS, TELEVISION award to:

Milano Window Display nel Mondo 2017Mrs.Daniela Mastromattei,  journalist for Libero, Mr.Giovanni Minicozzi, for the program Moby Dick of TeleMolise, Piero Figura, Set Designer, and the fashion designer Mr.Alberto Zambelli.
