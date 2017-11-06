NOVELTY Boutique Monterrey, Mexico.

Back To Homepage
Novelty is a shopping boutique that retails casual apparel to chic young women with a taste for fresh, modern fashion. Located in Calzada del Valle, a gardened boulevard inside the exclusive area of San Pedro, a suburb of the larger metropolitan city of Monterrey, Mexico.

Created by Anagrama, a design agency operating both in the US and Mexico, the one-level store with a mezzanine, is predominately blush pink with its walls being pyramidal staircases.

The stairs act as a design feature, as well as a practical merchandising tool, providing access to the mezzanine level. The pyramid stairs are complemented with geometric cut outs in the partition walls. Colour and material variation comes from the grey carpet and occasional grey plinths and the service and payment counter.
Anagrama progettazione boutique NoveltyThis colour is offset by the metallic silver frames that also have the pyramid stair design feature and are used to hang the clothing. Glass capsules are also placed throughout the store to showcase the hero pieces of the season. The mezzanine-level provides design symmetry and hosts the majority of the store’s product. Anagrama accentuated geometric shapes through illumination contrasting light and shadows. Rugged finishes add a warm and feminine sense to the interior space.

