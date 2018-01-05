5 Star Plus Retail Design Creates Store Design for The Mission Fresh Grill.

Back To Homepage
📅17 gennaio 2018, 18:10

5 Star Plus Retail Design is proud to have designed the first restaurant space for The Mission Fresh Grill, located in China World Mall.
The Mission Fresh Grill provides American-style Mexican grill options and is a new brand that was founded through collaboration between one Beijing local and one Seattle native, who each have more than 20 years of experience in the restaurant business. The focus is to provide the freshest, highest quality food in a friendly and inviting luxury environment.
The restaurant design concept of the brand is based on the colors of the ingredients and on values like health and freshness. While there is a common theme, each location is designed individually and adapted to its environment. At Beijing's China World Mall, the owners and the mall wanted the concept of the store design to have a cool vibe with an artistic feel.

To focus on the healthy aspects of the brand, 5 Star Plus Retail Design used natural wood along with high-quality materials in the concept design.

The stainless steel kitchen emphasizes important values of fresh, high-quality ingredients and hygiene. The fun, open kitchen allows customers to view the culinary food preparation process while food is customized to perfection. Custom-designed metal elements, a wall sculpture and intelligent lighting were used throughout to communicate the origin, positioning and depth of the restaurant brand through the design concept.

The Mission Fresh Grill at China World Mall is the first of the brand’s many planned stores in Beijing. Another restaurant beside Beijing Chaoyang Park will open with a partly different store design concept in the next months, and a location in Sanlitun is being planned. Further steps may take the brand to Shanghai.
www.5starplusdesign.com

 

