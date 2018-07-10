CuldeSac designed Legit Sneakers house in Valencia

Legit isn’t a sneaker shop. It’s the story of a sneakers collector’s obsession, that turns his house into a museum. The reflection of a lifestyle.



The project is born as an answer to the need of accessing a more exclusive product, as a way of differentiate themselves from the competitors. It was non-negotiable to become anything but a traditional shoe shop.

Wearing shoes becomes a ritual, and each corner of the shop is like a museum, with household objects that work as support for sneakers exposed highlighting the special of its nature, giving them the place they deserve in the collector’s imaginary.

The display system is made of high materials that contrast with the ruinous state of the space. The embedded light of the floor draws the distribution of a partition that has been broken to ease the path, drilled to highlight certain products and make the collection completely visible.

Legit offers itself as a place of worship in the centre of Valencia. The place to go to discover and being surprised with the most exclusive models and editions. Legit is the refuge of he who only looks at his feet.

“Legit is the result of a personality full of sensibility. The contrast of a person who can live in a perfect chaos because there is nothing that matters to him more than his obsession: sneakers; treated with the delicacy of collectable pieces”

Lucía del Portillo, Partner & Creative Director at CuldeSac Custom





Project Legit, the Temple of the Sneaker Culture

Designer CuldeSac Custom Retail

Location Valencia, Spain

Area 105 sqm

Photos courtesy Hello Bien Studio

CuldeSac

CuldeSac, the strategic and creative consultancy headquartered in Valencia, produces ideas and concepts intended to bring added value and business to brands. The multidisciplinary team of this creative lab is specialised in developing and executing unique brand experiences throughout the world. CuldeSac is currently one of the most multifaceted studios on the Spanish creative scene.

by AN shopfitting magazine no.145 ©