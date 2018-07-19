TATRAS flagship store in Milan.

Tatras opens its flagship store in the fashion district at No. 3 Via della Spiga.

The space, which will house the collections for men, women and children and the Lucio Vanotti x Tatras capsule collection, was designed by MRZarchitetti.



The concept for the only European boutique of the Italian-Japanese brand collects iconic Italian furnishings from the 1950’s. The sinuous shapes of chairs and poufs upholstered in dark brown leather, are combined with the rigour of polished steel hanging racks mounted on walls of Calacatta marble.

The Side table Ragno by Carlo de Carli, the wall displays inspired by the iconic Infinito bookshelves designed by Franco Albini in 1956 and the light wall in the style of great buildings of Italian rationalism, are just some of the elements found in the Boutique.

TATRAS, the brand that combines Italian production experience with totally Japanese design, research and development seeks to create European customer loyalty with a view to the expansion of the brand in our continent. The flagship store in Via della Spiga is the third flagship for the brand, joining stores in Osaka and Tokyo.



MRZarchitetti

MRZ ARCHITECTS designed shops, boutiques and showrooms for many international brands in Italy, Europe, USA and Middle East, from Rodeo Drive, the Dubai Mall, and all over the world in the major shopping capitals such as Milan, Paris, Rome, Madrid, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Marrakech, Berlin, St.Petersburg, Moscow, Doha, Florence, Prague, Shanghai, Beijing, Tokyo and many others. Furthermore the office projected outlets, stands and fairs like Bread&Butter in Barcelona and Berlin, and Pitti Uomo in Florence: places with variable configurations using marketing to widen and spread the message and the value of the brand.

by AN shopfitting magazine no.145 ©