Sella Pharmacy Bergamo.

Enriching a project of uniqueness and authenticity is AMlab ‘s main aim.

Farmacia Sella project borns from the desire to create a magical interweaving of atmosphere, relationship and services to make it unique in the eyes of the consumer. A space that generates experiences, arouses emotions and stimulates memories, to attract the customer inside, beyond the single need.

The historic local of Farmacia Sellarenewed and transformed itself into a unique place that speaks a new language, that of emotions, thus proposing an approach to the original and exclusive purchase. A new style, refined and authentic, that invites passers-by to discover sale space through large windows that dialogue with Piazza Pontida: everything is made visible and the attraction to the store begins even before the entrance.

Becoming a desired destination is one of the strategic aims of the new Farmacia Sella. A project where every element has been designed to give back the idea of an inimitable place, tickling the imagination and curiosity of consumers.

An open, bright and comfortable ambience, where the layout dynamically decomposes the assortment into two worlds, that of beauty on one side and of wellness on the other, which envelop the senses of the consumer, orienting and inspiring him in his shopping experience.

The project transforms customer into a guest and sets himself the goal of making him spend valuable time, dedicated to his own needs and desires: suddenly, the old concept of purchase, by necessity, becomes pleasure and discovery.

Project and Realization

AMlab – Oltre i luoghi comuni

