Aquazzura Soho. A theatrical boutique designed by Humbert & Poyet.

The globally-acclaimed Humbert & Poyet agency, launched their latest retail design project, Aquazzura Soho, New York.

Florence-based luxury footwear brand Aquazzura opened its second boutique in Soho, the most fashionable district in New York. Located on 99th Prince Street, Aquazzura Soho is a boutique of 55 sqm with an original 19th century façade.

Emil Humbert and Christophe Poyet pictured this space as a theatrical setting, combining striking graphics and elegant design elements. The deep shades of blue, green, purple and pink allow the grand columns and arches to stand out and add to the enchanting, theatrical motif of the luxurious boutique. The polished brass details alongside the black and white striped background embody the signature Aquazzura aesthetic code.

Small swings made of brass come down from the ceiling, featuring highlights of the new collections as presented in the boutique’s window. The shoe carousel, serving as the centrepiece of the boutique, was inspired by the Memphis style and is assembled from a cone and a large circular travertine tray connected to a golden brass sphere.

Floor-to-ceiling mirrors installed in alcoves extend the space of the boutique, creating an infinity effect and amplifying the signature striped pattern of the arches. The main displays add a regal yet elegant touch to the ambiance of the boutique. Made of polished brass, the mirror shelves with a travertine base fill the alcoves.

A carpet with abstract curved graphics in all shades of purple, surrounded by a black and white terrazzo, invites the clients to sit down on the elegant and comfortable pink velvet sofas. Covered with cushions that yet again illustrate the brand’s iconic stripes, these sofas accommodate a luxurious shopping experience. Humbert&Poyet also included a charming pink velvet bench, resting on a notched brass base, at the back of the boutique.



The fitting area is, however, overshadowed by the green striped wall which resembles grand velvet theatre curtains, serving as a backdrop for the sculptural display made of brass which is glass and lit up by spotlights. Humbert & Poyet’s Aquazzura Soho boutique is a unique and poetic creation, made with materials that elegantly complement one another. It is a place where the reflections and matte textures of the materials intertwine and highlight the products, making everyone and everything part of the theatrical atmosphere.

Two architects, Emil Humbert and Christophe Poyet, joined forces to form Humbert & Poyet agency. The design and fashion enthusiasts decided to merge their skills to provide a full range of services from construction to interior design. Their projects focus on elegant and meticulous designs that create timeless spaces using premium materials such as stone, wood and bronze. Humbert & Poyet put their stamp on public work sites with their expert choice of materials, lighting and design.

