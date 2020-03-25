HERE the innovating concept store.

Here the space designed exclusively for women to inspire creativity, interaction, sharing and the discovery of new trends with AW LAB by BATA Group.

The area of 160 sqm spreads onto two storeys, with a couple of wide windows faced on the street and the commercial offer includes sneakers and apparel of the most renowned international brands.

HERE, the “Only Women Hub”, represents the new reference point for events and workshops inspired by women, located in the Brera Design District

Concept and Visual Merchandising

The colors chosen are industrial gray as background with touches of white and precious rose gold.

On the ground floor, the walls have high display structures for sneakers and footwear; the upper floor suggests other Collections of sneakers, the special edition Bata for AW LAB, the accessories and the make-up of the brand We Make Up, in addition to other clothing collection and a relaxation area with.

The entrance is designed as an interactive walkway, a 5m. catwalk that leads to a mega video wall as a link to the fashion shows. On the first floor, customers will be protagonists, as they will be able to show their outfits in store and share them on the social handles of HERE, through the digital totems inside the store.

HERE is a container of experiences, not just a store, in fact they will plan many activities inside the store, like panel talks, workshops, contests and meet-ups with artists of the local scene in collaboration with the instore brands. On the occasion of the opening, David Pujolar, General Manager of AW LAB said: “We asked ourselves what the streetwear industry needed: another sneakers store? Of a new shop in Milan? Yet another “capsule collection”? The world needs a space where women can be inspired by other women and discuss how to create a different street culture, which starts from them, not to adapts to them.”

HERE Store, Corso Garibaldi 12, Milan.

by Francesca Zorzetto

Photos courtesy AW LAB by BATA and Meschina

by