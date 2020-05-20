POPS ‘N BOPS, a new way to enjoy ice cream.

Huuun signs this new commercial interior design project based on branding and visual brand development, conceptualized by Brandsummit studio.

The city historic center of Valencia welcomes a new place with its own identity and attractive for ice cream lovers that does not leave any of its visitors indifferent, a brand that seeks to move to the rhythm of the consumer, with visual power enhanced by its graphics applied both in packaging and in interior design.

Pops ’n Bops was born from the passion of its founders about the ice cream culture, offering its personalized specialty in forms of “Pop” (pops based on cream flavour) and “Bop” (a new version of the classic bop), all of both are artisan products. A different shopping experience is added: with a focus on details and surprises, always looking for optimal care that allows the customization of their products for different seasons, events or occasions, but without sacrificing the practicality neither of their environments nor from the shopping or consumption experience. A new way to enjoy ice cream.

Starting from black as a neutral color and its contrast with soft tones (pinks, yellows and oranges) as well as an “eighties” influence with reminiscences of the Italian-American Memphis Style, Huuun and Brandsummit have received the transmission of all the essence of the brand in each one of the elements and corners of the commercial space.

Their innovative design doesn’t go unnoticed even from the outside. The window displays of the storefront, made in black aluminum and framed each with RGB LEDs, allow playing with different color depending on the occasion, as well as generating some expectation regarding the place we are accessing.

An iconic large bench made of a piece of cast iron tube, with seats and trays of various colors greets us just as we enter the business premises. In this part we are in the so-called dynamic area of the ice cream shop where Pops’ n Bops products can be consumed in a much more informal way, either on the bench or in the corner of poufs in corporate tones and low tables located just in front, on the right side of the entrance.

On the other hand, all the elements installed on the ceiling are striking, such as the pink lacquered air conditioning pipe and the structural set made up of black pipes that run through said vertical facing. This tubular structure, in addition to housing the technical lighting of the Nexia, leads us, as if it were a pentagram, to the Paviado digital jukebox and functions as a dividing element between the seat areas.

Towards the interior of the space, an intimate and special corner has been created where, with background music at an appropriate level, the brand aims to promote an ideal environment to comfortably enjoy ice cream, coffee or taste some of the other products offered by the menu. this establishment. Here, clients are seated in more comfortable chairs around tables in black and gray finishes and fabrics. This area has more decorative lighting, in cylindrical shapes of different diameters, special pieces in black and white finishes from the firm Faro Iluminación.

The main core of the ice cream shop corresponds to the bar, with the black tone as the background it is intended to give prominence to the product and the color of the brand elements. However, its texture stands out, built in perforated sheet metal (which helps to air the machinery) and with a rear mirror that forms the front face of the same. This bar is equipped with backlit light on the base giving it a buoyancy aspect. Following this tone and brilliance, the entire wall of the trasbarra has been tiled in herringbone with Porcelanosa ceramics.

All of this, on a ceramic tile flooring with an effect concrete from the Venís brand, whose neutral tone complements, without detracting from the protagonist, the rest of the element designs.

As decorative elements we can find flexi-neons and backlit displays placed by various walls of the ice cream shop that could use to reinforce the brand identity and create highly photographic corners. They are all the graphic elements of the brand that acquire an iconic level and that will be recognizable in other brand supports such as the web or social networks and in their future premises.

They also have original litter bins, with that pop wink, imitating the retro speakers that together with the digital jukebox realize the importance of the music as a dynamic and experiential element of the brand. Customers can customize the music by choosing and creating a list of their favorite songs.

Product communication and the shopping process didactical are implemented on audiovisual media that allow all information to be transmitted to the customer, updating the content in a more agile and dynamic way.

POPS’N BOPS

Location: Plaza Escolanía de la Mare de Deu dels Desamparats, 46003 Valencia

Area: 70sqm

Retail Project: Huuun® “Retail loves us”

Designers: Miguel Lozano, Sergio Chillarón.

Branding design: Brandsummit

Lighting system: Nexia, Faro Iluminación.

Shopfitting: Tailor made design huuun® team, shopfitter INSCAshopfitting.

Coverings: Porcelanosa, L’Antic Colonial, Krion Surface, Venís.

Others: Aerlum, Mobboli, Ingenia Contract, Meinsat, Paviado, Noken.

Photos courtesy: Foco Fotografía