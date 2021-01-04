Forest & Giaconia designed March La.B boutique in London

Nested in a XVIIIth century graded building, on the ground floor front, the space signed by Clémentine Giaconia and Frédéric Forest brims with subtle hints, cheerfully balanced between proven codes and radical deeds.

Art, singular to the creative duo invited by Alain Marhic, through mutual attraction, since they have been friends with the brand founder for over 15 years.

March LA.B asserts here its hedonist watchmaking quest. A Franco-Californian journey taken aback by the charms of Swinging London.

On 47 Lexington Street, while green reigns supre­me and a smooth wave clothes the interior with a superb Kvadrat fabric, each detail awakens the myth surrounding the watchmaking universe, just as well as the world of surfing.

The coating curve hints at modeling craftsmanship, resurrecting a forgotten visual shape from the Se­venties. Spatially clocked in a race against time, the architect exudes the speed, the movement… The stoic reference of time ticking by, quickly or slowly.

March LA.B’s image advances without moves forward, settled, defending French elegance through a plethora of intensions. From the door handle to the drawer conti­nuity, from the iroko wood floor to the rosewood carpentry, the almost kinetic rhythm of colors and fabrics fills the space with good vibrations, interrupted here and there by brushed and ribbed brass nests.

On 47 Lexington, the other motto is that everything was designed, not industrialized. Celebrating gestural craftsmanship, refinement and humility associated with French savoir-faire, obsession with the finest details can even be found within the drawers, designed like control panels, covered with perforated leather.

From references to hints,March LA.B London takes advantage of its advancement in Albion to promote its unmistakably Seventies signature.

Photos courtesy Nomades Studio

www.forestgiaconia.com