Sò Studio designed the restaurant Lunar in Shanghai

Sò Studio creates the space in the hope of conveying a sense of tranquility and comfort, drastically different from the bustling and dazzling city chores.

The interior design is not only focused on the Chinese traditional structure details but also pay attention to the big picture of the beauty aesthetic. Coheres the ambiance with oriental design basics to an appropriate scale, integrating geometry ratio.

Lunar is a Modern Chinese restaurant situated inside a standalone villa at the heart of Shanghai on West Jianguo Road, which is running by opposite group and chef Johnston Teo. Termed Modern Chinese, the cuisine at Lunar is to celebrate the quintessential way of Chinese dining. The namesake pays homage to the Chinese lunar calendar. Resonating with the lunar customs is essential to the ethos of dining experience design. Embracing the seasonality and terroir is at its core.

The tea stall is located on the first floor. The soft lighting showered over the shoulder, conveying a sense of comfort, combines with the scent of tea brick and bamboo curtain immerses one in a moonlight night the moment of stepping in.

Tea stall

Ascending along the stairs, the passing pebble-paved trail would land one on the second floor of Lunar. A unique hanging cornice, made possible by the outlining curves of classical Jiangnan garden fusing into the architectural structure of the space, guides the way connecting to the dining area and private dining room.

The mural hand painting renders orange fluorescence like moonlight shadow, echoing the shooting tea stall on the first floor. Collaborating with the florist and designer Maggie Mao to add an orange haze to the space, the small and delicate decoration adds a touch of Zen in the simplicity.

The most important material in the whole space is matte surface. Without excessive reflection, conveying calm and beauty through the texture and touch.

Restaurant Lunar

Address: No.222 West Jianguo Road, Shanghai, China

Design team: Sò Studio

Design director: Yifan Wu, Mengjie Liu

Space designer: Hongchen Lin, Alex Zeng, Nectarine Yi

Gross Built Area: 260 sqm.

Furniture brand: MATZform

Lighting brand: Herman Miller

Painting: RIALTO

Terrazzo: Agglotech

Wood Sheet: Tabu Veneer, B:Sanfoot

Florist: Maggie Mao

Photos courtesy: Wen Studio

There is no plan. The beauty of the accident.

Sò Studio is an innovative architecture, interior, and industrial design practice based in Shanghai. Its scope of work includes restaurants, retail spaces, workspaces, galleries, private residential, boutique hotels, and cultural institutions.

Sò Studio uses bespoke design approach for each client, applied imagination in the creative industries. With intellectual rigour to create inspiring places with a powerful visual impact.

Sò Studio was founded in 2016 by Yifan Wu and Mengjie Liu, in response to the increasing demands for their distinctive design aesthetic and clever use of material details in architectural, interior, and industrial design context.