TIFFANY & CO. TEMPORARY STORE PARIS

📅29 Giugno 2022, 15:30

An exhibition? A boutique? A lounge? The Tiffany & Co. temporary store on Avenue Montaigne in Paris is all at once – a sequence of rooms hosting both retail and archival display, bringing together the brand’s latest designs and items from its 185-year old collection.

Tiffany & Co Temporary Store Paris

Ellen van Loon, OMA Partner: “Tiffany & Co. has a rich history both in making jewelry and in product design. For us it was important to showcase that history. More than an occasion to discover Tiffany’s latest collection, a visit to the store also becomes a journey across time.”

A space for both retail and archival display, the store unfolds as a sequence of rooms with different atmospheres. A rotunda showcases highlights from Tiffany’s jewelry archive, exhibited physically and on digital screens, an octagon-shaped room displays the current collection, while high jewelry appointments take place in an intimate room at the rear, which also features Tiffany’s French Crown Jewels catalogue from 1887.

Tiffany & Co Temporary Store Paris

Custom furniture invites visitors to leisurely wander and try on the jewelry on display; antique Tiffany-designed lamps evoke Louis Comfort Tiffany’s designs from the early 1900s and a continuous, gradient blue carpet adds to the immersive shopping experience.

The store will be open to visitors until May 2023.

Design: OMA / Ellen van Loon
Project Architect: Giulio Margheri⠀
Project Team: Jacopo Bellina, Sebastian Bernardy, Miguel Herreras San José, Mateusz Kiercz, Philippe Le Quellec, Mingda Zhang
Photo: Benoit Florençon – Courtesy OMA

OMA Architectureretail designtemporary storeTiffany & Co

