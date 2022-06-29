TIFFANY & CO. TEMPORARY STORE PARIS

An exhibition? A boutique? A lounge? The Tiffany & Co. temporary store on Avenue Montaigne in Paris is all at once – a sequence of rooms hosting both retail and archival display, bringing together the brand’s latest designs and items from its 185-year old collection.

Ellen van Loon, OMA Partner: “Tiffany & Co. has a rich history both in making jewelry and in product design. For us it was important to showcase that history. More than an occasion to discover Tiffany’s latest collection, a visit to the store also becomes a journey across time.”

A space for both retail and archival display, the store unfolds as a sequence of rooms with different atmospheres. A rotunda showcases highlights from Tiffany’s jewelry archive, exhibited physically and on digital screens, an octagon-shaped room displays the current collection, while high jewelry appointments take place in an intimate room at the rear, which also features Tiffany’s French Crown Jewels catalogue from 1887.

Custom furniture invites visitors to leisurely wander and try on the jewelry on display; antique Tiffany-designed lamps evoke Louis Comfort Tiffany’s designs from the early 1900s and a continuous, gradient blue carpet adds to the immersive shopping experience.

The store will be open to visitors until May 2023.

Design: OMA / Ellen van Loon

Project Architect: Giulio Margheri⠀

Project Team: Jacopo Bellina, Sebastian Bernardy, Miguel Herreras San José, Mateusz Kiercz, Philippe Le Quellec, Mingda Zhang

Photo: Benoit Florençon – Courtesy OMA