Chroma For Munich: Perfect Chroma Key Effects

Chroma follows the line of research that Studio Animal have been working on in several of the brand’s stores, in which the use of color as a construction material is capable of generating a project close to an artistic installation, giving the buyer an exceptional and memorable experience.

On this occasion, Studio Animal have worked with the green used in the chroma key shoots, Brilliant Green RAL6038.

The color green is used as a background more than any other color, because the image sensors in digital video cameras are more sensitive to green, they allocate more pixels in the green channel.

What’s really interesting is that they mimic the human eye’s increased sensitivity to green light: the green channel contains less noise and can produce a cleaner mask by highlighting objects in space quite effectively.

The generated image is almost virtual, achieving an atmosphere that transports you to an unreal state in which the shoes are perceived as floating in space.

Client Munich

Location Madrid

Design Studio Animal (Javier J. Iniesta)

Area 59 sqm

Builder Novodecor

Photos courtesy Jose Hevia

