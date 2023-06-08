GRID concept for Munich handbags and accessories

Studio Animal, led by Javier J. Iniesta, designed the Grid, a temporary store worked fundamentally with two premises: isotropy and responsible temporality.

The pop up store is an isotropic space: it seeks to have the same properties in all directions.

Projected by a mesh of 60×60 cm modules, ordering the exhibition regularly: a hole, a product. The mesh extends on the floor, walls and ceiling, generating this infinite and markedly virtual space.

Its ephemeral nature was decisive when deciding the construction system and its materiality: 100% recyclable cardboard.

For the manufacture of this project, a single material was used: a 15mm honeycomb cardboard panel with a white stucco exterior finish. In total there were 120 cardboard sheets. Each shelf is made up of double-layer ribs, installed with exposed edges, showing the material in its original raw state and generating the identity of the store: the brown mesh.

The different pieces were distributed on the cardboard panels, taking advantage of the maximum length of the panels, optimizing the material to the maximum and avoiding waste. The double-layer honeycomb panel allows us to achieve the necessary structural rigidity both to support its own weight and that of the products.

Client Munich Bags

Location Viladecans (Barcelona)

Design Studio Animal (Javier J. Iniesta)

Team Marina Benítez, Diana F. Pareja

Area 60 sqm

Producer Cartonlab

Photos courtesy Jose Hevia

by