Kaldis Pharmacy, Lesbos island.

A pharmacy with identity and strong presence in the local market defines this project in Petra, Lesbos island, signed by Tsikandilakis Lefteris + Architects.

The aspect of the architectural practice is to create a functional and contemporary space, at the same time, with dominant aesthetic of natural colors and wooden elements. The clean and flexible lines create a sense of calmness, intimacy and dynamism at the same time.

A game of contrasts where behind a thick static stone wall is a hidden space with movement and continuous flow where the organic curves on the ceiling emphasize and compose the different sides of a commercial designed space that tests business models and consumer trends.

Product display and presentation departments placed around the perimeter of the space in special designed shelves, divided into thematic sections for better and greater consumer access to them.



In addition, special constructions are erected in the middle of the central space with an aesthetic and functional character. The counter, organized and adapted to the space, participates in the design of the pharmacy, while at the back there is a closed preparation laboratory.

The special wooden constructions on the ceiling compose a single and integrated aesthetic with all the parts involved in the design. The furnishing is enhanced with internal lighting, which is indirect and placed behind the shelves, to subtly illuminate the products and highlight them.

Location: Petra, Lesbos Island, Greece

Design: Tsikandilakis Lefteris + Architects

Photos courtesy: Mike Aikaterinis

Lefteris Tsikandilakis + Architects is an architectural practice based in Heraklion, Crete, led by Lefteris Tsikandilakis. Starting back in November 1991, his practice is dealing with architectural studies of private and public works, landscaping of professional spaces, restorations of listed buildings, with hospitality, residential buildings, pharmacies, and retail stores.

