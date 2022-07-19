LEFTERIS TSIKANDILAKIS + ARCHITECTS DESIGNS ALIFIERAKIS PHARMACY

The main goal during the design, decoration and construction of the pharmacy was to create a functional space with a strong Greekness element.

The use of materials and colors in the equipment of the pharmacy create an atmosphere of freshness, an atmosphere of white color and wood to highlight it even more.

The special wooden structure on the store ceiling catches the eye and creates an interesting decorative element. The goods were placed in groups around the perimeter of the ground floor, left and right, for the convenience of the staff and customers. The shelves with their modern design frame the pharmacy without weighing it down.

The specially designed and constructed service counter with the metal details opposite the entrance of the pharmacy, allows the immediacy between customers and employees.

The impressive appearance with its dynamic and modern design works as a continuation of the interior while strengthening the extroversion of the pharmacy and its presence in the local market.

Through the use of special lighting, decorative elements and illuminated signs, the double face is utilized and the profile of the space is strengthened.

Location Heraklion, Crete

Design Lefteris Tsikandilakis + Architects

Photos courtesy Mathioudakis Pantelis

LEFTERIS TSIKANDILAKIS +ARCHITECTS

Lefteris Tsikandilakis + Architects architectural office was founded in 1991 in Heraklion, Crete. The practice deals with architectural studies of private and public works, landscaping, restorations of listed buildings, hospitality, pharmacies, and retail stores.

