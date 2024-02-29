Humo Madrid, the new project by Zooco Estudio

The idea behind the Humo Madrid project is to create a smoked paprika shop as a flagship store and develop the brand.

La Vera Paprika stands out for being dried and smoked with oak and holm oak wood for 8-10 days. This is precisely the underlying theme of the new project created by Zooco Estudio. The shop aims to be a laboratory where everyone can understand the paprika manufacturing process and its history.

Smoked paprika at the center of the project

The essence of Humo’s design is to abstractly represent the traditional process of creating La Vera smoked paprika and thus get closer to its history. The shop serves as both a showcase and a laboratory, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the intricate art of paprika making while exploring its rich history.

Elegant design inspired by nature

To achieve this goal, Zooco masterfully integrates oak and holm oak tree trunks into the store’s architecture. Ingeniously inserted as vertical cylinders throughout the space, the tree trunks act as circular displays, harmonizing the elegance of nature with the aesthetics of the store.

The wooden ceiling is dotted with voids, each acting as a stage for warm, inviting lighting, which casts a gentle glow on the paprika-based products. These voids contrast beautifully with the rustic wooden backdrop, creating an environment that evokes the very essence of smoked paprika.

The choice of materials was also carefully made to reflect the authenticity of the de la Vera paprika tradition. The stone floor represents the land where the pepper used for smoked paprika is grown, while the wooden ceiling symbolizes the smoking process carried out with firewood. The whitewashed walls offer a touch of freshness and brightness, recalling the traditional architecture of the region.

The perception of space

Despite the limited size of the rooms, only 24 sqm, the design was intelligently conceived to maximize the available space. A mirror effect was implemented that divides the counters and doubles the semicircles, creating the illusion of spaciousness and continuity throughout the environment. This approach ensures that every corner of the store is visible and accessible to visitors, thus optimizing their on-site experience.

An immersive, complete and educational experience

The goal of the project goes beyond simply being a shop that sells smoked paprika. Humo is a laboratory in which to understand the production process of La Vera paprika and its traditional history. Furthermore, every visitor has the opportunity to taste quality products that celebrate the local gastronomic tradition.

The smoked paprika flagship store is a space that blends traditional and contemporary elements where you can appreciate the authenticity of local culture immersed in modern design.

Location Madrid

Interior design, lighting and furniture Zooco Estudio

Team Designer Miguel Crespo Picot, Javier Guzmán Benito, Sixto Martín Martínez

Photos courtesy Imagen Subliminal

