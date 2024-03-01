Starrye, the song of time

STARRYE, the name of the brand means shining image of starlight.

The eternity of the starry star is the way for the brand to express themselves and explore idealism. Just as stars symbolize a beautiful night, STARRYE is the song of time, the power of serene flight that pierces through the night.

Concept of time

This clothing store designed by One Fine Day Studio & Partners (ofD) is the brand image store of STARRYE, which is located in the west of Hangzhou. Based on the concept of time, ofD employs light as a material to shape an architectural image that is vibrant and captivating. This approach breathes life into the building, allowing for the seamless integration of fashion identity and the essence of the surrounding community.

The original building is a two-story old house with a chaotic column structure. The spatial planning is derived from the constraints of the site, resulting in the creation of different units with unique semantic meanings. These scattered units shape the space, giving rise to a dialectical narrative approach, exploring a concept of multidimensional evolution that fits the value of the brand. The experience is curated through various functional areas such as art exhibitions, retail displays, fitting rooms, and leisure balconies, all within the context of a “garden”.

Time as underlying spatial language

Time serves as an underlying spatial language, juxtaposing the past and the future to create a contrasting space. The first floor represents the avant-garde, experimental, and futuristic elements, while a vintage staircase railing acts as a mediator for transitioning between different spatial states. This leads to the second floor, characterized by retro, natural, and multifaceted narrative factors.

The twinkling starlight represents the modernity of randomness and dynamic encoding. It serves not only as a symbol of the brand but also as a language that maps the order of space. Images, sounds, and the visual symbols of flickering construct a multidimensional sensory realm through dynamic associations. ofD establishes a new and profound logical relationship between artistic experience and commercial space, delicately connecting space and senses. The perception of time invoked by the connection creates a profound memory of space and the brand.

Location Hangzhou, China

Area 323 sqm

Architects One Fine Day Studio & Partner (ofD)

Lead Architect Jump Lee

Design Team Allan Wong, Van

Photos courtesy Yuuuunstudio



