Exclusivity at the table: Caesar dresses the Risto-Lounge Bar Lamì

Restaurant Lamì, in Foggia, is a nice surprise. The kind that – in addition to astonishment – generates a certain joy, the kind that arises when reality pleasantly belies the imagination.

Here, reality takes the form of a refined, quaint ambience with attention to detail. A real gem inside the “La Torre Petroli&Padel” station, a service area in San Severo (Foggia) that also hosts padel courts.

With its modern furnishing, made up of a combination of strong colours, fabrics and geometries, the risto-lounge bar Lamì expresses the stylistic signature of an impactful and never banal personality through the materials that cover it.

The choice of Caesar porcelain stoneware for the floors of the restaurant area and bathrooms fits appropriately into the groove of this trend. In particular, the Anima Ever ceramic collection is inspired by the magnificence of marble and marries stylistic refinement with exceptional versatility of use, expressing a contemporary and chic space.

The combination of two bold colours like Luxury Arabesque and Sage Green in the Polished finish increases the feeling of being in an environment that goes beyond elegance to become unique. The first, a white on which endless intertwines of grey veins live on, is inspired by a precious Tuscan marble and is juxtaposed with the second, a “botanic green“, Brazilian marble with an exotic pedigree inspiring a lively and contemporary design proposal. Anima Ever, in the Luxury Arabesque shade, also furnishes bathroom tops.

First-class technical features and the aesthetic quality of Caesar solutions combine to delineate the rich and unique personality of the Lamì restaurant, a nice surprise in the heart of Southern Italy.

Location: San Severo, Foggia, Italy

Product installed: Anima Ever by Caesar

Architectural firm: Arch. Giuseppe Toma

by