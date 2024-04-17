Selah Coffee Refuge, a project that materializes the ideal fusion of architecture, design, and concept

Interior lighting was one of the major challenges, as the space had no openings to provide natural light. Therefore it was decided to simulate various types of windows facing the exterior. Two main elements take center stage here: stained glass windows, which narrate the coffee-making process in a sort of “Via Crucis” fashion, and skylights that, with backlighting, give the sensation of bordering an outdoor space. This significantly amplifies the spatial perception and eliminates the feeling of confinement and claustrophobia in the narrow space.