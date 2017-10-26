Rossano Ferretti Hairstilist, Dubai

The internationally acclaimed Rossano Ferretti Hairspa is set in the heart of Dubai’s vibrant and well-established residential district of Jumeira and stands on a prominent corner plot on the cultural Beach Road. Neighboured by an array of prestigious luxury hotels, the salon is Rossano Ferretti’s first venture into the Middle-East.

Design practice ANARCHITECT has brought to life a redundant nineteen-seventies villa for Rossano Ferretti, taking reference from the brands vision to locate its salons around the World within existing and historical spaces, refurbishing them to create unique moments centred around luxury and well-being for its International clientele. The architects have contextually responded to the brief by creating a salon that is adorned with character, acknowledging the original building’s residential past through a carefully curated sequence of spaces that retain the familiar scale and proportions of a residential property.

The original entrance hall has been extended to accommodate a welcoming reception featuring an elegantly crafted staircase that leads to the upper floors and terraces. White Carrara marble with precise black Marquina borders greets you from the floors of the central hallways revealing the contrasting signature black and white tones of the Rossano Ferretti brand. The existing spaces have been opened up and framed with refined blackened-oak display joinery; leading through to a luxurious reception lounge bathed in natural daylight, accommodating two individual private spaces for clients to relax and await their personalised service.

Subtle and intricately-detailed wall panels create the backdrop to each room throughout the salon, stitching the spaces together to maintain familiar and inviting proportions of a residential property. Finished in a monotonal colour palette, the panels are inter-related with both the floor and ceiling finishes, delicately fluctuating this surface relationship from room to room to define each space and its function.



To take advantage of the unique and prominent corner plot of the Rossano Ferretti Hairspa, ANARCHITECT has seamlessly worked on both the Architecture and Interiors to sensitively modify, extend, and remodel the original villa to maintain the essential residential character and to layer into the property a new well-being programme of spaces and functions creating a truly embedded luxurious and inviting experience.

Respecting the contextual and cultural character of the Dubai beach-front neighbourhood, the original ornate facade was pared down to create a refined modern symmetry, elegantly framing the ground and first-floor windows creating a vertical rhythm that flows across all faces of the property, balancing the proportions and subtly referencing detailed moments of traditional properties of the region.

This design approach has created an individual and unique salon for Rossano Ferretti in the Middle-East that is both embedded in the layered history of the property and its regional setting. The clear thought process of the architects to transform the original villa into a notional ‘residence’ for Rossano Ferretti in the UAE has delivered on the global brand’s vision to create a unique property within each location. This has been achieved by embracing superior design, quality materiality, and insightful adaptive re-use to create spaces that embrace the luxury of the salons personalised services and enrich the overall experience for their clients with every visit.

This project won the Award for the Best Retail Design 2017, the most recognised Design Awards in the Middle East (CID Awards)

Location Jumeira Beach Road, Jumeira Second, Dubai, UAE

Architecture & Interiors ANARCHITECT

Area 410 sqm

MEP Bluehaus Group

Project Management SPM

Structure AREX

Contractor Newline Interiors

Photos courtesy: Ieva Saudargaite

by AN shopfitting magazine no.141 ©