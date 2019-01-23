Baby Clothing MARLMARL Kyoto.

The architect Atsushi Suzuki of TANSEISHA worked on interior design for the brand in conjunction with the opening of a new branch in the Sanjo-Street, district of Kyoto, Japan’s historic capital.

Kyoto’s Sanjo-Street, featuring an attractive urban landscape characterized by a mixture of old and new, is a place where traditional architecture and modern architecture stand side by side. In these surroundings, the interior of a modern building highlighted enormous and remarkably eye-catching arches. So, while honoring Kyoto’s historic landscape, the design concept would integrate the brand’s abstract world view with the surrounding cityscape.

Using the brand’s neutral tones and drawing on the motif provided by the building’s arches, the arches continue inside the store, keeping the lines as simple as possible in combination with a monotone coloring to integrate the cityscape with the brand’s abstract world view.

The imposing arches of the building and the light arches of the interior serve as complementary expressions, imbuing the space with a bright and airy impression befitting of a baby clothing brand.

♦ Acclaimed for its abstract world view, MARLMARL is one of the most dynamic brands of original baby clothing in Japan today, and is continuing to expand in both domestic and overseas markets.

Project MARLMARL Sanjo-Street Kyoto

Client Yom Co.,Ltd.

Design Atsushi Suzuki / TANSEISHA

Area 70 sqm

Photos courtesy Nacasa&Partners

Atsushi Suzuki/Tanseisha Co., Ltd.

After launching his design career in Kanazawa in 2006, Atsushi Suzuki joined the design team at Tanseisha in 2012. As well as shop design, he continues to pursue designs without being bound by genre or type, including in such areas as public facilities, exhibitions, furniture design, and product design.

