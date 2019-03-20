Atelier du Pont signs the interior design of Burma Jewelry Boutique

The boutique Burma is an extension of the famous Dubai Mall. In a space of about 100 sqm, the initial Parisian concept store developed for this brand exists in an entirely different dimension.

Suspended elliptical displays float alluringly in the monumental store windows. Inside, the interplay of curves dressed in perforated, lacquered metal grace the entire boutique from floor to ceiling.

The matte black of the furniture is echoed in the oval display windows that accompany visitors like a portrait gallery.

The undulations of the walls provide a sense of rhythm to the space and conceal the alcoves, more private spaces for the presentation of unique items, small salons, and VIP spaces.

The variably reflecting moquette provides a soft, enveloping atmosphere. The whole is sober and precise, creating an exceptional universe that is perfect for contemplating jewelry and which harmonizes with the codes of the brand.



At more than 1 million sqm the Dubai Mall is the largest commercial center in the United Arab Emirates and in the world. It opened in 2008, a new extension hosting luxury boutiques, including the boutique Burma, opened latest 2018. The Mall is located at the foot of the Burj Khalifa, in the very heart of Dubai.

Burma Jewelry Boutique Dubai Mall

Area 96 sqm

Architect Atelier du Pont

Interior designer project manager Clémence Giai

Project team Ana Bollain

Project team Construction Alexandre Pineill

Local project manager ASZ Architects

General contractor FDC Interiors

Light designer Ponctuelle Light

Photos courtesy Mandy Toh Photography

Atelier du Pont was born in 1997. The team currently consists of two partners (Anne-Cécile Comar and Philippe Croisier) and about thirty staff members from all kinds of backgrounds. Atelier du Pont is a multipolar agency that combines public and private projects, architecture and town planning, interiors and exteriors. Since the agency was established, it has completed a large number of projects in France, and worldwide: Menorca, Sardinia, Morocco, Luxembourg… The agency is laureate for numerous International awards: ArchiDesignClub Awards, The Plan Awards, WAN Awards, The American Architecture Prize, S.Arch Awards. The office designs high-end contemporary projects, widely recognized, with a wide range of scales and typologies. It strives to create right and inspiring places. After having designed the Burma boutiques in Rue de la Paix and Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré in Paris, Atelier du Pont is completing the brand new Burma boutique in the famous Dubai Mall.

