Vitale designed the stunning interior for 7VEINTE (Sieteveinte), a clothes shop specialising in urban fashion located in a ground floor of the historical centre of Castellón.

It has a fine selection of products with the latest trends for a public loyal to the urban style.

The interior design project begins with a rebranding of the business that widens the range of customers and reinterprets the values of the brand. The aim is to create a cosmopolitan space imbued with the spirit of the big city, that transcends the product and conveys an urbanite and nostalgic lifestyle.

A business that pays tribute to the philosophy of the firms represented, with products that develop the classics of the work-wear, industrial and winter sport clothing ranges. The layout of the premises (about 95 sqm and the elongated, narrow floor) aims to boost functionality and improve the sales process. To do this, each exhibition area has a corner; a support point where the customer and sales person can comfortably discuss each product in detail.

The project has the “aesthetic garage” as a reference, as it emphasises the urban nature of the brand and also fulfils the criteria of the assignment that requires very low compliance costs. Therefore the facilities are left open and materials of reduced cost used such as wire mesh, pine plywood, the 20×20 tile or continuous concrete as flooring. The result is a space with an unfinished, timeless look.

The design of the perforated pine plywood system, running along the walls with the exception of the pillars, is inspired by the classic tools panel. It becomes a main item that invites the customer to move towards the inside. It is a very versatile display: a tool panel for hanging clothes, displaying footwear or add-ons. A zebra crossing leads to the fitting rooms, and a workbench also designed for the project which creates different looks in combination with the clothing items and accessories.

The lighting project creates a warm ambience and aims to draw attention to the area at the back of the shop with a decorative replication of linear tubes so that the space is completely covered. The lighting is used to highlight the genre exposed using suspended technical rails that integrate luminaries of various apertures and intensities.

Project 7VEINTE, City Culture

Localization Castellón de la Plana (Spain)

Interior Design & branding: Vitale & Ignota Design

Area 95 sqm

Furniture Design by Vitale & Ignota Design

Decorative lighting Santorini, Marset

Vitale is a design and corporate communication consultancy that performs interior design projects, products, branding and communication strategies. Specialist in commercial interior design and the creation of corporate spaces, develops global projects covering from consulting and defining the communication strategy to naming, brand design, interior design, project implementation and project management. The typology of projects restaurants, shops, franchises, offices, installations, work spaces, showrooms, exhibitions, residential.

