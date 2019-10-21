GANNI Flagship Store London.

Danish womenswear brand Ganni has opened its first UK flagship store in Soho, London.

Just like its clothes, the Danish brand’s London store is full of fun, colour, and sustainable touches.

The new 255 sqm store is located at 36 Beak Street in Soho, just few steps from Golden Square. The store marks the first time Londoners will have the chance to browse and experience the GANNI universe in full. To celebrate the opening the GANNI store will stock 3 exclusive London styles available only for their UK customers. The London flagship is part of GANNI’s global expansion and is a highly-anticipated development for the brand’s loyal #GANNIGirls community in the UK. Earlier this year GANNI also announced plans to open two US flagship stores in New York and Los Angeles.

Retail design

The flagship store has been designed collaboratively with Copenhagen studio Stamuli Architects with carefully selected sustainable elements; from unique display podiums crafted, from recycled plastic waste to trays made from pressed fabrics.

GANNI’s new garment take back scheme will also be part of the new store. Peripheral walls have been painted sky-blue or bubblegum-pink, while a couple of chunky, L-shaped partitions are butter-yellow. The floor is a similarly clashing mix – in some areas it’s clad with red tiles, while in others it’s been covered with navy carpeting or timber boards.

Garments are suspended from simple silver-metal clothing rails that curve at the corners. Accessories like shoes and handbags are presented on large chests of drawers crafted from recycled plastic waste, they nod to Ganni’s new in-store Take Back scheme, which allows customers to drop-off their unwanted clothing and shoes.

Decor is provided by a handful of artworks, vintage ceramic pots and striped rugs that are made from upcycled fabric from previous Ganni collections. Brightly-hued stools by Finnish architect Alvar Aalto have also been dotted throughout.

GANNI

Based in Copenhagen and owned and run by husband-and-wife team Creative Director Ditte Reffstrup and Founder Nicolaj Reffstrup, GANNI has developed exponentially over recent years with its Scandi 2.0 sense of style. GANNI is represented in more than 400 of the world’s finest retailers and the GANNI London flagship will be the brand’s first free-standing retail location outside of Scandinavia, and will join their network of 22 stores across Denmark, Norway, Sweden.

Stamuli AB is organized with a clear separation between designers and project managers. In this way they secure the best architectural development followed by an outstanding quality of construction.

