With Enjoy – Scenari, Brugnotto Hi Retail redefines the idea of meeting place.

The renewed Hi Retail division of Brugnotto Group has been presented at Euroshop 2020 with a restyle of the Enjoy line dedicated to the food industry.

The new concept of “scenery” proposes modular systems skilfully assembled and mixed, which will give life to settings with a strong caracter and a powerful visual impact.



On Stage, The Cave and Vibrant – the coffee bar for your happy hour, coming soon – redefine the idea of meeting place, taking it to a higher level of style and design.



On Stage – bakery allure is the modern bakery, with dark tones and a specific lighting for the product, which becomes a star, like an actor in the spotlight. Visitors live a multisensorial experience: they lose themselves in the aromas and flavours of the products, which are highlighted by their displays in a suffused atmosphere. The whole world remains outside: the acustic panels of the room cancel every external noise, leaving room only to relax.



ON STAGE

The Cave is our proposal for a contemporary wine shop, where quality wine stands next to beers with an original play of lights and mirrors.



Born from the redevelopment of an old warehouse, The Cave – hybrid wine shop keeps the structural and architectural features of the original building, adding a contemporary touch. The exposed bricks plastered in sapphire blue, the mezzanine with the lounge tasting area.

THE CAVE

The strong point of this project is the Ecofusion boiserie of the back counter, which is equipped with lights, smoked glass shelves and beer tap systems..

