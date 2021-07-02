In Cinisello Balsamo, near Milan, the second restaurant Vulcano Milano is born, specialized in street-pizza and even in this second experience it was signed by the Milanese studio MAS founded by Arjon Muarremi.

Like the first award-winning Vulcano Pizzeria, this new experience, born in a pandemic period is characterized by the originality of gastronomic research and the quality of the ingredients, which ensures a pleasant experience for a large and young audience.

Within a small square footage dimension, the environment is unique with an open kitchen and interiors, whose divisions are entrusted to furnishing elements and transparent surfaces that amplify the internal lighting and allow visual depth.

The introduction of the bar island as a projecting body into the space and the interior decoration inspired to the aesthetics of street food, reaches the goal of defining versatile, youthful and underground ambient, also thanks to design choices related to materials, such as rough iron, copper and bricks.

The interior recalls the old fashion taverns with exposed brick walls, black and white checkerboard floors, evoking a classic image, actualized through a contemporary reading.

Some recognizable elements distinguish the space, creating a common thread with the historic pizzeria “Vulcano” not far away. The Los Angeles cup holder, designed by architect Arjon Muarremi, creates luminous and sparkling effects that radiate the room with light, highlighting even further the central role of the bar counter. As if to delimit the upper lateral perimeter of the ceiling, the copper ring light body offers an industrial aesthetic.

Already in 2019 MAS studio was chosen by the property to intervene in the space of the first pizzeria Vulcano for an interior project that would render a contemporary connotation tothe interior space by solving important technical issues such as acoustic well-being, air quality and lighting technology.

The new restaurant Vulcano Milano summarizes the commitment of the young team with an in-house and take-away business model in order to develop the meeting through the excellence of the gastronomic proposal and an interior space with a strong identity.

Location Cinisello Balsamo (Milano)

Design Mas Muarremi Architecture Studio

Photos courtesy Anthanas Jayakody