MAST designed the concept and interior design of the Pink Gellac stores.

📅27 Maggio 2022, 15:01
Following the opening of it’s very first flagship store in the Westfield Mall of the Netherlands, Pink Gellac is currently expanding it’s retail presence with a new store location in the heart of Utrecht.

While the first Pink Gellac store was all about bringing a successful online brand to the real world, the new Utrecht location defines the brands physical appearance and spatial identity even more.

The Utrecht store is a real “Colour boutique”, an ultimate brand experience where customers can discover and purchase more than 200 different nail polish colours and collections.

Colours are enhanced in the innovative light ceiling installation that animates the space with more than 300 programmable LED tubes. This volumetric animated light show follows the big range of colours of the collections creating a strong connection between the space and the products.

The customer journey in the store is not only designed to discovery and purchase products, but also to strengthen the bond with the client and the brand in it’s online and offline presence.

The central counter element is the focus of the visitor experience. Customers get personal advice, test products or enjoy a good cup of coffee. A cozy nook with two glowing neon style hands creates the perfect background for an instagrammable moment.

An iconic space

The store is an iconic space where followers and customers of the brand can feel as a part of the community and share their passion for the PG products.

The material choice of all furniture in the store is also connected with the product itself. The use of Pink anodised aluminium as a surface gives the effect of reflection and shininess, a typical effect of a luxurious nail polish. The fluted white table bodies and the corrugated aluminium panels create playful shadows and reflections with the lights and the surroundings. The combination of aluminium and corian is a conscious material choice that ensures long durability and the option of reuse in the future.

Location Utrecht, The Netherlands
Area 100 sqm
Design MAST
Photos courtesy Alessandro Reginato

MAST

MAST is a multidisciplinary creative force founded 2022 in Amsterdam by Matteo Renna and Stefan Fahrngruber. Offers a complete service from concept to detailed drawings, graphics, production support and quality control.

by AN shopfitting magazine no.168 ©

