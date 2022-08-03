VOLGARE STORE: AN IMMERSIVE AND INTOXICATING WORLD OF COLOR AND WARMTH

Located on a bustling street in Milan, VOLGARE is an eclectic menswear store combining the latest fashion with motorbike accessories.

Gema Gutiérrez from Spanish studio Puntofilipino led the interior architecture, materializing the desire of her client, a motorbike enthusiast, to create a retail space dedicated to the contemporary man.

VOLGARE draws inspiration from Milan’s creative scene and the colors and shapes of Mexican, Moroccan, Spanish, and Portuguese designs. It features a multifaceted mix of organic tones and textures, evoking the iconic Amalfitan coastal lifestyle.

As a nod to the neighborhood’s multicultural roots and using the building’s remnants as the foundation of VOLGARE, Puntofilipino has married the ideals of Mexican modernism — an art movement that first flourished in the 1920s — with Portuguese, Spanish, and Moroccan influences.

This eclecticism is specifically articulated through contrasting elements: thick, multi-colored glass bricks with terrazzo flooring and interior walls varying within a spectrum of concrete, orange, dusty blue, amber, and ecru.

‘The result is an immersive and intoxicating world of color and warmth. The studio hasn’t held back with its style of merging color, pattern, texture, and vintage into one space – it’s loud, fun, and straightforward!’ comments Gema Gutiérrez.

Location Milan, Italy

Design Puntofilipino

Photos courtesy Polina Parcevskya + Julie Smorodkina

