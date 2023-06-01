Miin Cosmetics Store in Bilbao

PPT Interiorismo designs Bilbao store with a new concept.

A new image with a renewed and strengthened identity based on the color that identifies Korean brand: pink.

The 25sqm. mini-store, at 37 calle Colón de Larreátegui in the heart of the Abando district of Basque city houses more than 200 references.

PPT Interiorismo, interior design studio based in Barcelona and led by Helena Puig, designed a futuristic space with luxurious but comfortable details, with a central piece of furniture as the protagonist.

The pink color, in all its nuances, is present on every surface and communicates to the customer the fundamental values of the company founded by Lilin YANG.

Location Bilbao, Spain

Area 25 sqm

Design PPT Interiorismo

