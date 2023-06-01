Back To Homepage
Miin Cosmetics Store in Bilbao

01 Giugno 2023
PPT Interiorismo designs Bilbao store with a new concept.

A new image with a renewed and strengthened identity based on the color that identifies Korean brand: pink.

The 25sqm. mini-store,  at 37 calle Colón de Larreátegui in the heart of the Abando district of Basque city houses more than 200 references.

PPT Interiorismo, interior design studio based in Barcelona and led by Helena Puig, designed a futuristic space with luxurious but comfortable details, with a central piece of furniture as the protagonist.

The pink color, in all its nuances, is present on every surface and communicates to the customer the fundamental values of the company founded by Lilin YANG.

Location Bilbao, Spain
Area 25 sqm
Design PPT Interiorismo

by AN shopfitting magazine no.174 ©

