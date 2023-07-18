Back To Homepage
Tod’s opens new boutique in Saint-Tropez

📅18 Luglio 2023, 16:53
The new Tod’s store in Saint-Tropez presents a simple and relaxing concept.

Located in Rue François Sibilli 62, the concept of the boutique is linear and in sync with the sophisticated interiors of the brand’s stores, yet it has an unfussy and relaxed quality in tune with the French resort town. 

Several elements add character to the space, such as silver mirrors, Tod’s custom-made vitrines, suspended shelves with Travertino marble and details in the brand’s signature Vacchetta leather.

The new boutique carries the men’s and women’s accessories collections, ranging from the Di Bag and the Bubble Gommino, marked by supersized pebbles — a signature of the brand. The store also offers the exclusive customization services My Di Bag and My Gommino through initials or a special lettering in selected colors.

Photo courtesy Tod’s

