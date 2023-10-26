New Duty Free by Dufry – Milan Malpensa Airport T2

The project initiates from Enac’s need to reopen terminal 2 at Malpensa after several years of closure due to COVID, driven by EasyJet’s desire to have a dedicated terminal for them.

Thanks to these directives, the idea was formulated to reshape the access filters area in the air side area and as consequence, revise the passenger route within the old duty free.

With much enthusiasm, the Dufry Group, specifically its Italian branch Dufrital, the manager of the duty free area, begins the conception and design phase of the new spaces and then commissions some local companies with which it has been collaborating for years, Artheco sas, Global Service, Essemme Impianti, to start with the demolition work followed by the reconstruction work, plant engineering and furnishing of all spaces in a very short time.

The entire project was started and completed in just 3 months and involved the use of more than 50 workers and professionals, who alternated without pause and worked in a collective manner for the opening on June 30th, the day of the inauguration, but above all to allow all EasyJet passengers to enjoy a new emotional experience at Malpensa.

Retail Area

The new duty free is spread over a space of 1650 square meters, with a central passenger path overlooking the various product areas, areas in which we wanted to emphasize the Italian character of the airport by offering products made in Italy. Among the points of greatest interest is the Piazza del Gusto, called “taste of Italy” where a historic Ape car opens its doors to become an exhibitor of typical Italian food products as well as meneghino.

Wide product offering

Many product categories are proposed, starting from the entrance, tobacconists and international spirits, and following a large cellar wall that displays the most renowned local beverages, such as Amari, Limoncello, and wines from all over Italy.

The furnishings made with the finishes of various woods, the presence of brick and metal in a bronzed shade, the white tiles typical of the old delicatessens take passengers on an emotional journey made of soft lights that recalls the Italian cellars.

Continuing along the path overlooks the large perfumery, made with precious materials, the 30-meter-long wall is entirely covered with stone-effect stoneware, and all the furnishings are made with very light metal structures in gold, white and black finish, with drawers in glossy white. On board they are equipped with lightboxes with light transmission plate among the thinnest on the market and a lighting corollary that was a challenge given the small structures.

Continuing are the Glasses area, focused on the creation of a large pillar totem, around which, on a plexiglass cylinder at various heights, the bestsellers are placed.

Last but not least, we find the newsstand area, made following the Hudson type (great brand of US newsstands) set up entirely in black materials, both for the load-bearing structures and for the microslat slats that equip all the walls. All accessories and gondolas are custom-made on American design in black painted metal.

As a corollary of the whole project there are large, suspended elements, made of drywall and metal, which emphasize the most important areas, in addition to the covering of the beams made with special binsin sheet metal with a striped bottom made of wood and gold, illuminated around the perimeter.

Bespoke furnishings

All the furnishings and characterizing elements have been tailor made, as well as the complex design of the floors, made entirely of curves and with an inlay of 15 different references.

Another particular and challenging point was the coating of the 45 pillars, which in some places strongly characterize the environment, while in others tend to disappear, and almost no one perceives their presence.

Location Milan Malpensa Airport T2, Italy

Area 1650 sqm

Project Campos & Pradel

Technical direction Architect Valentina Zanzucchi

Construction company, plants Global Service Company

Electrical systems, lighting Essemme Impianti

Furniture and set-up Artheco sas

English translation Helena Torrusio

by