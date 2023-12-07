Swarovski open its first South Korea flagship at Dosan Park

Jewellery retailer Swarovski expands into Asia with its first flagship in South Korea.

Located within one of Seoul’s most famous places – Dosan Park, the store spans 488sqm and four levels. It has a massive swan logo on its exterior, and each floor is illuminated in Swarovski’s hues of blue, yellow, and pink.



The ground level has a Heritage Corner with items from the history of movies, such as Marilyn Monroe’s expensive jewellery. Cafe Swarovski, the brand’s first coffee establishment in South Korea, is located on the top floor and will serve on the brand’s crystal-embellished porcelain dinnerware created in conjunction with Rosenthal.

“Swarovski Dosan Park is a radiant symbol of our brand and omnichannel retail evolution, inviting customers to explore the universe of Swarovski in one luxurious destination. Designed to ignite the imagination and spark wonder, this is where our global vision comes to life.” said Michele Molon, Swarovski chief commercial officer.

The new flagship will also debut the Galaxy Collection, a fine jewellery collection developed by creative director Giovanna Engelbert and produced with Swarovski Created Diamonds. The collection is made using 100 per cent renewable energy and recovered gold.

The Swarovski store in Dosan Park reflects the new concept present in the flagships in New York, Shanghai and Zurich.

Photos courtesy Swarovski