Hospitality Design Conference the new event in Milan dedicated to design and contract in the hospitality world

Hospitality Design Conference is the in-depth and networking event dedicated to design and contract, with attention to the hospitality world, an opportunity to discover ideas and solutions for hotel design and redevelopment, and to learn about trends and the evolution of design in Italy.

Organized by Teamwork Hospitality, a hotel consulting and training company in Rimini, Hospitality Design Conference is taking place on Wednesday, May 8th, 2024, at Melià Hotel in Milan..

In recent years, there have been deep transformations in in the hospitality field.

The industry players are moving towards offering an innovative and sustainable hospitality, along with effective solutions, to enhance the quality of guests’ experience.

Hospitality Design Conference represents a unique in-depth event to discover the best solutions for design and redevelopment in the hotellerie field and to know design trends which will influence the industry in the next future, focusing on aesthetic but also on the efficient and functional use of spaces.

Renowned brands and hoteliers with a wide national and international experience, important designers, consultants and architects specialized in both hotel and non-hotel structures will share their acknowledge, perspectives and sustainable concepts, for the development of a new successful business.

The Conference is a full day dedicated to investors, directors, entrepreneurs, builders, designers and industry developers. This is an opportunity to learn about the successful elements which will feature the hotel industry, to network, to share ideas with the best furniture and contract companies specialized in hospitality market.

The seminar program is intense, covering numerous topics ranging from future trends to tailor-made solutions, from technology to sustainability.

There will be in-depth discussions on the luxury experience, storytelling, new frontiers of hospitality, elements that will most influence the hotel industry for Generation Z, as well as debates between architects and commitment hoteliers.

The specific topics are:

Critical and success factors in the Italian hotel industry – Strengths and weaknesses of the Italian hotel industry, areas for investment, and aspects to improve and refine.

– Strengths and weaknesses of the Italian hotel industry, areas for investment, and aspects to improve and refine. Trends in hotel design – Customers have new demands and needs: how does the hotelier prepare to meet them? The best theses on the future of hotel design and industry trends.

– Customers have new demands and needs: how does the hotelier prepare to meet them? The best theses on the future of hotel design and industry trends. The new hotel generation around the world – the most innovative concepts, the features of the new generation of hotels, told by the brand managers of the world’s leading hotel groups.

– the most innovative concepts, the features of the new generation of hotels, told by the brand managers of the world’s leading hotel groups. The projects and its management – How to create a successful hotel? Which professionals should be involved? How to define the budget?

– How to create a successful hotel? Which professionals should be involved? How to define the budget? Functional layout and efficient budget cost – A hotel project must be carefully planned, starting with the functionality of the spaces and adherence to the available budget.

– A hotel project must be carefully planned, starting with the functionality of the spaces and adherence to the available budget. Operators tell their stories – International and national architects specializing in the field will share their views on hotel design, presenting successful case studies.

At Hospitality Design Conference round tables discussions and seminars will alternate with debates and networking sessions, providing a full day of education and networking opportunities.

Patron Partner of the event LEMA.

The speakers who have already confirmed their presence at the Hospitality Design Conference are:

Alessia Genova, Tihany Design

Bruno Marti, Ennismore

Gian Paolo Venier, Otto Studio

Peter Joehnk, Corinna Ktretschmar-Joehnk

Fabio Coppola, Yellowsquare

Andrea Pierattelli, Pierattelli Architetture

Erik Nissen Johansen, Stylt Trampoli

Sam-Erik Ruttmann, Studio Puisto Architects

Francesca Portesine, SOM Skidmore

Paola Mantello, Hilton

Andreas Profanter, NOA

Teresa Sapey, Teresa Sapey & Partners

Armando Bruno e Ferdinando Tedesco, Studio Marco Piva

Matteo Nunziati, Studio Matteo Nunziati

Federico Spagnulo, Spagnulo & Partners

Giulia Delpiano e Corrado Conti, ovre.design®

Carlo De Mattia, Interno Marche Design Hotel

Kristofer Thomas, HIX

Nicola Delvecchio, Teamwork

Giulia Guerra, Matrix4Design

Beatrice Martinet, Accor

Susana Carrero, Collegiate AC Group

Giovanni Franceschelli, Rizoma Architetture

Laura Verdi, we:ll magazine

Angelo Meroni, LEMA

Lavinia Guelfi, LEMA