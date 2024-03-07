Yabu Pushelberg designs the next chapter of legacy for Moët & Chandon

Elevating everyday celebration with the Moët & Chandon Bar Berlin.

Global design studio Yabu Pushelberg was entrusted by champagne house Moët & Chandon to design the Moët & Chandon Bar Berlin, a dazzling destination nestled within KaDeWe, the best-known department store in Germany.

With the desire to capture the essence of Moët & Chandon, the studio considered how to reinvigorate the meaning of heritage. By delving into the past, Yabu Pushelberg designed an environment that visually expresses Moët & Chandon entering its next chapter of legacy.

Moët & Chandon Bar Berlin

Yabu Pushelberg embarked on a monumental mission: to ignite the profound wonder encapsulating Moët & Chandon’s rich heritage and elevate its legacy as the most loved champagne house in the world. Yabu Pushelberg initiated their design process by exploring the intricate interplay of craftsmanship and emotion. They recognized that craftsmanship, characterized by its subtleties, unwavering commitment to quality, and meticulous attention to detail, was the north star. These attributes seamlessly metamorphosed into emotions intrinsically tied to Moët & Chandon’s essence: desire, intimacy, and celebration.

Challenging the notion that champagne is reserved solely for special occasions, Yabu Pushelberg designed the Moët & Chandon Bar Berlin as a venue to celebrate the small and big wins of everyday life. To capture this vision, the studio blended the free spirit of Moët & Chandon and the precision of craftsmanship to create a visually fluid and exuberant environment that not only attracts but resonates with the essence of Berlin.

“To design for Moët & Chandon is to understand craftsmanship remains the living soul of the champagne house. We are honoured to be entrusted with the challenge of shaping the visual expression of a Moët & Chandon experience”- George Yabu and Glenn Pushelberg explains.

Photos courtesy Matthias Leidinger

