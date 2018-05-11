DAVID MARC Eyewear Flagship Store, Rome.

Francesco Zarbano Architect designes the first David Marc flagship store, the famous Italian eyewear brand.



David Marc, a well-known Italian eyewear brand, has opened its first flagship store in Rome on the prestigious Via del Corso, representing the present and the future, the past and new technologies.

The store was built in an area of 40 sqm.; the project was born from the idea of combining the two industrial and modern styles using recycled wood and burnished brass; the walls and the white ceilings stand out the long piece of furniture measuring about 9 meters made of oak wood and leather handles, 30 glass cases are hung on the wall to highlight the numerous eyewear models, while at the center of the space there are two display tables with extractable glass top and a brass and wood structure. The contrast created for the back wall was made with the stabilized moss (PolarMoss).



DAVID MARC Italian Eyewear Designers



David Marc born from the fantasy of two Italian eyewear designers, able to combine the traditional craftsmanship of Made in Italy with latest fashion trends.

Architect Francesco Zarbano

Customised furnishing system Sestini&Corti snc

Photos courtesy Studio Daido

