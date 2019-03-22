BREADILY Baked Patisserie Mumbai.

The wall of faces… that’s the one design highlight that is bound to stay with you for long after you visit the Mumbai based 700 sqft eatery, Breadily Baked-Patisserie designed by interior designer Shilpa Agarwal and Komal Jain of SSK Associates.

The restaurant design is right mix and equilibrium within food service and design. In fact, Shilpa explains that: “The client was very keen on opening a chain of this patisserie which the youth and people would be able to connect with. They wanted the guests to have a different experience which speaks directly to them on a very personal ground, basically connecting with their emotional cords.”

The entrance of Breadily baked is gracefully carved in wood and glass depicting a strong personality and expression in the face of a lion.

With aesthetic walls that are awe inspiring and lighting to complement, this luxurious ambience narrates beautiful stories. Breadily baked is the place thoughtfully crafted with a human touch. It celebrates human expression through its statement painted plates, inspired by Fornasetti, and detailed with extensive use of mirrors in different sizes that portray amazing self expression.



Further customization happened with the introduction of black leather finished granite on the steps, and the black and white table tops made from composite stone. This place represents a larger life experience.

Design SSK Associates (Shilpa Agarwal & Komal Jain)

Area 65 sqm

Photos courtesy © Photographix | Sebastian + Ira

SSK Associates

SSK Associates is a young firm created by Shilpa Agarwal & Komal Jain born to form design hub for presenting and delivering timeless and quality designs. The mission at SSK Associates is to plan and create spaces for people to live in and to make sparing use of resources while maintaining a high level of design quality and environmental compatibility. Wide experience in the residential sector in addition to hospitality, commercial and retail sectors along with styling the interiors.

by