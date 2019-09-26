Âme Jewellery Westfield Century City, Los Angeles.

Renowned architects Baranowitz+Kronenberg (B+K) have designed the flagship store for America’s newest jewellery brand Âme that prides itself in creating a new style of fine jewelry using only lab-grown diamonds.

B+K’s design for Âme sets out to disrupt and redefine the high-end jewelry store environment. It engages customers with fresh vision at every touch point; how jewelry is presented, engaged and explored. Music, scent, and touch are all key elements in the retail experience.

The approach resonates with the vision of Elinor Avni, Âme’s Creative Director who aims to break free from tradition by enabling women to wear high-end jewelry with freedom, evoking their personal style. Avni’s jewelry designs are housed in hanging capsules, and in state of the art glass cloches that sit on metallic display pods.

Each pod has its own unique sound scored by DJ and musician Mimi Xu, who has previously worked with designer fashion brands including Prada and Marni.

Spatially, the Âme store has been designed as a soaring ‘monochromatic forest’ using earthly materials of refined simplicity that evoke a passion for craft and hand-made objects.

To further enhance Âme’s design strategy, B+K collaborated with Anne Kyyro Quinn to develop 3D felt panels along the walls of the store which are set against a reflective stainless steel ceiling and back wall. The entire effect is one of an illusionary depth and height that enhances the nature of Âme. A micro cement floor with hexagon-inspired steel inlays serves as the canvas on which the store is laid.

London-based perfume designer Azzi Glasser has created a unique scent for the brand that forms a permanent feature in the store. Her vision was to capture the essence of the growing diamond, through its faceted layers, entwining the fragrance notes, whilst layering the accords. The scent amplifies the essence of luxury through the finest molecules released into the air.

Baranowitz + Kronenberg Architecture is the interior design and architecture studio of Irene Kronenberg and Alon Baranowitz based in Amsterdam and Tel Aviv. During the past twenty years the studio has become renowned for creating hotels, restaurants and public and commercial spaces that attract modern nomads and locals alike. B+K Architecture has proven able to turn historical landmarks and rough, sometimes inaccessible spaces into instant design classics that are open and welcoming, drawing on the stories of the past. With their unique contextual awareness, they are not only keeping local history relevant but are also serving the needs of global cities of the 21st century.

Photos courtesy ©Amit Geron of Âme