Utopian rationale: Blessing, doubles.

Carmine Abate architect designs the second Blessing boutique.

The bunker completely covered with tiles becomes the container for the second boutique and moves not far from Naples.

Second experiment for the fashion bunker. In the new store in Castellammare di Stabia (Naples), almost twice as large, everything remains unchanged, except for the colors.

The approximately 20,000 tiles, which cover the walls, floor and ceiling, are colored with a thin celestine and are the backdrop to the new shades of color: Cartier red for the wings and imperial blue for the curtains. Iconic pieces of design complete the scene: the “Superleggera” by Gio’ Ponti and the “Chiara” by Mario Bellini.

The young Neapolitan architect Carmine Abate, leaves everything unchanged: walnut briar case, diamond-tipped wood, tree trunks on gold cubes. The mirror that creates the “mise en abyme” effect is already a cult for users. The red neon inscription “for ever more”, born as a tribute to the Irish “unconventional diva” Roisin Murphy, to her always sophisticated looks, to her engaging and particular performances, is now a lucky charm.

The characterizing element of the intervention is the massive use of the tile in 10x10cm format of ice white color, with a joint of 5mm, which makes the entire volume squared. About 20,000 were used!

Even in this case, although it was not a historic building, with the walls not perfectly aligned, the greatest difficulty was to make the tiles of the floor and therefore of the ceiling coincide with those of the walls. For this reason, a work of plasterboard walls was first done to align the corners and then everything was covered.

Client and Management Vittorio Pecoraro

Sales Area 100 sqm

Project Carmine Abate Architect

Floor and wall tiles Ceramica Vogue

Photos courtesy Carlo Oriente

