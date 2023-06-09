Acne Studios opens in the Miami Design District

Acne Studios has opened its first location in Miami, Florida in the heart of the Miami Design District.

Spanning 200-square-meters across two floors, the store opens with the brand’s latest spring/summer 2023 collection, including men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, footwear, accessories, and updated variations of the iconic Musubi bag.

The collection is housed in a brand-new retail space, designed by Halleroed, a Swedish design studio and longtime collaborator, that allows the collection to take center stage.

Notable features in the store include walls created in marmorino, a textured, high-gloss white plaster, alongside black granite steps and custom-made rugs by Swedish company Katshall.

For lighting design, Acne Studios called on another longtime collaborator Benoît Lalloz to create curve light fixtures, which can also be found in the flagship store on rue Saint Honoré in Paris.

Likewise, long-standing collaborator and furniture designer Max Lamb created seating options for the store in organic and irregular shapes. Completing the space is a nod to the Miami Art Deco style that comes through poetically, in details of settees and special mannequins created by artist Daniel Silver.

The pieces reference the unexpected quality of the brand’s silhouettes from the S/S 2023 collection which Lamb reimagined in block shades of hand-dyed batik fabrics.

A large and visually dramatic black cylinder protrudes from the ceiling on the ground floor, housing a spiral staircase which leads to the upper floor.

Location Miami, USA

Area 200 sqm

Design Halleroed

Lighting design Benoît Lalloz

