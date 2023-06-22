Harrods Men’s Personal Shopping

David Collins Studio has designed the Men’s Private Shopping space, located at the heart of Harrods’ second floor.

The design is an extension of that created by David Collins Studio for the department store’s Menswear floor, whilst drawing on the Studio’s luxury hospitality and residential design experience.

An elevated residential feel is created through custom-designed seating, luxurious upholstery fabrics and a bespoke mixology bar. The central Lounge walls and seating has been upholstered in luxurious Loro Piana Interiors blue cashmere.

Carefully curated accessories alongside custom-designed furniture and lighting create an inviting, residential feel. At once masculine and glamourous, a colour palette of dark blue, red and white is complimented by silk carpets and cashmere upholstery. Grey sycamore, palm wood and walnut timber veneers sit alongside marble, smoked glass and metal trims.

David Collins Studio also designed the Harrods Chocolate Hall.

Location London

Area 75.5 sqm

Design David Collins Studio

Photos courtesy Adrien Dirand

