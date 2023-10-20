Back To Homepage
Etro opens a new boutique in Cannes

📅20 Ottobre 2023, 15:51
TESTO ITALIANO

Etro inaugurated its first boutique in Cannes, at 32 Rue de Commandant André, in the heart of one of the most popular destinations on the Côte d’Azur.

Collezione Etro Donna nella boutique di Cannes

The space, framed by 5 shop windows on the street, will host the Etro Donna ready-to-wear collection and accessories.

The interiors of the new boutique combine noble materials and innovative surfaces for a refined and subtle visual contrast.

Walnut wood and metal with a champagne finish meet in a harmonious sequence of handcrafted furnishings and accessories entirely made in Italy, including the particular woven carpet in agave and metal.

un layout dal contrasto visivo raffinato e sottile per la nuova boutique Etro di Cannes

Resin, cement and special lighting solutions blend heritage and modernity while wallpaper with Paisley motifs and the soft upholstery of the seats alternate a palette of lively and natural colors with the new concept.

For the creation of the new Cannes boutique, Etro collaborated with the multidisciplinary design studio Thirtyone.

Vetrine boutique Etro a Cannes
