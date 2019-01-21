Msgm chooses Budri for its boutique in London

The International leading Company Budri, renowned for the manufacturing of marble and artistic inlay is a partner of MSGM, the Italian label dedicated to the trendiest fashion.

The company’s vocation is once again affirmed as “high tailoring of the stone” for exclusive collaborations in the fashion industry.

The new MSGM flagship store, located at 278 Brompton Cross in South Kensington, one of the newest pulsating shopping heart in London, spreads on 185 sqm. Seemingly imperfect, onto two-storey space, is characterized by ancient ceilings with old beams: an ‘industrial’ mood contrasting with an innovative and fresh design.

Designed by Giorgetti Massimo, who is also the brand’s creative director, with the support of ML Architettura, and the collaboration with Budri Company for the processing of surfaces and fittings: white marble flooring in cement grit recreated and inlaid with flecks of resin in fluorescent tones.

The interior design reveals display units with cubes of the same material and iron structures for the collections, meanwhile other accessories are backlit and completed with the brand’s signature yellow fluo stripe characteristic of the brand; the furniture also pays homage to Italian design, from the sofas created by Osvaldo Borsani to the Elettra chairs by Studio B.B.P.R. for Arflex, until the green installations designed by plant artist Satoshi Kawamoto.

by AN shopfitting magazine no.148 ©